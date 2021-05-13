Jack Doohan, Mick’s son, dazzles in Jerez

05/13/2021

Act. At 11:59 CEST

Jack doohan (Trident), son of the legendary 500cc World Champion Mick doohan, commanded the first of the two official test days of the FIA ​​Formula 3 series that take place at the Jerez-Ángel Nieto Circuit. The Australian rider was already the fastest in the morning session and finished the day with the best time (1: 29.625), followed by the French Clement novalak (Trident), second with 1: 29.676, and the Swiss Frederik Vesti (Art), third with 1: 29.700.

In the afternoon Jack doohan He also led the table, although without improving his morning time, dismissing the day with a record of 1: 30.605, ahead of the Japanese Ayumu Iwasa (Hitech), second with 1: 30.616, and the American Jak crawford (Hitech), third with 1: 30.665.

The second prelude category of Formula One, after F2, began its world championship last weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona, ​​part of the program of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

In the three races held in Barcelona, ​​the victories corresponded to the Russian Alexander Smolyar (ART Grand Prix), the British Olli Caldwell (Prema Racing) and the Norwegian Dennis Hauger (Prema Racing), first leader of the competition. Doohan 5th gear, 13 points.

In Jerez, 31 of Formula 3 face these preparation tests with their sights set on the next appointment on the calendar, scheduled in June at the Paul Ricard circuit (France).

2021 FIA FORMULA 3 CHAMPIONSHIP – JEREZ TEST, Day 1

Afternoon Session:

1 Jack Doohan Trident 1: 30.605

2 Ayumu Iwasa Hitech Grand Prix 1: 30.616

3 Jak Crawford Hitech Grand Prix 1: 30.665

4 Dennis Hauger PREMA Racing 1: 30.720

5 Clément Novalak Trident 1: 30.781

6 Jonny Edgar Carlin Buzz Racing 1: 30.795

7 Arthur Leclerc PREMA Racing 1: 30.867

8 Caio Collet MP Motorsport 1: 30.882

9 Roman Stanek Hitech Grand Prix 1: 30.919

10 Amaury Cordeel Campos Racing 1: 30.956

11 Alexander Smoylar ART Grand Prix 1: 30.958

12 Juan Manuel Correa ART Grand Prix 1: 30.996

13 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1: 31.049

14 Olli Caldwell PREMA Racing 1: 31.094

15 Enzo Fittipaldi Charouz Racing System 1: 31.192

16 David Schumacher Trident 1: 31.196

17 Kaylen Frederick Carlin Buzz Racing 1: 31.198

18 Frederik Vesti ART Grand Prix 1: 31.205

19 Lorenzo Colombo Campos Racing 1: 31.315

20 Victor Martins MP Motorsport 1: 31.463

21 Gone Cohen Carlin Buzz Racing 1: 31.560

22 Oliver Rasmussen HWA RACELAB 1: 31.620

23 Pierre Louis Chovet Jenzer Motorsport 1: 31.741

24 Rafael Villagomez HWA RACELAB 1: 31.823

25 Reshad by Gerus Charouz Racing System 1: 31.907

26 Tijmen van der Helm MP Motorsport 1: 32.184

27 Filip Ugran Jenzer Motorsport 1: 32.210

28 László Tóth Campos Racing 1: 32.550

29 Matteo Nannini HWA RACELAB 1: 33.421