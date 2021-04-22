Jack Black could be in talks for a sequel to School of Rock – Tomatazos

It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock out, but maybe Jack Black is about to return for more thrills in a new musical adventure. According to a new report from Giant Freakin Robot, the 51-year-old actor may be in talks for a sequel to School of Rock – 92%, famous 2003 film that perhaps in its time was not a great box office success but that with the passage of time has become the favorite of many, as well as a cult piece within the music-themed film from Hollywood.

School of Rock presents the story of Dewey Finn (Black), a guitarist who is expelled from his band. The lack of financial resources forces him to look for work, which is not easy for him, so he decides to impersonate a substitute teacher in a private school. Upon discovering musical talent in a group of fifth graders, he will attempt to teach them everything he knows about rock, this with the goal of forming a new band that will allow him to compete in a local contest.

Giant Freakin Robot argues that a sequel to School of Rock it is already being discussed by Black and could take shape very soon. The success of the film made possible the development of a musical on Broadway, as well as the realization of a spin-off series for the Nickelodeon network. The film was a boost for the careers of some of the children we saw on screen, for example, Miranda Cosgrove, who thanks to her role as Summer was selected for Drake & Josh and years later he starred icarly, one of the most successful youth series of recent decades (and soon to have a revival too).

The report does not confirm if Richard Linklater, the director, will return for the hypothetical sequel, or if Jack Black is really interested in reprising his old role, so we will have to wait a while until we have an actual confirmation. School of Rock It is distinguished by being funny and by having some exciting scenes that vibrate to the rhythm of the music; it also gave meaning to a couple of hit songs and of course it started many people, especially children, on the subject of rock n roll. His legacy in Hollywood is clear, will any studio want to alter it with a sequel that might not quite work?

It has been said that a continuation for School of Rock It is not entirely likely, however, Hollywood studios have struggled in recent years to come up with all kinds of sequels capable of exploiting the public’s nostalgia. Continuations, sequels, reboots, spin-offs, theaters and streaming platforms have been filled with related content and the public sometimes receives it well or very badly; How would School of Rock fans react if a sequel to the film was confirmed with Jack black like Dewey?

In Hollywood the rules are easy: may the best man win, so very soon we could have some official confirmation on the sequel to School of Rock. At the end of the film, the character of Black He ends up opening a music school to cover his financial expenses but continues to practice with his band students. What would we see him do in a sequel? A new rock n roll craze for sure.

