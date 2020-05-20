New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taught a TV presenter a lesson in manners after asking about her hair color on morning television.

“Why do you dye it? Are you getting gray hair or something like that? ”Asked Bridge.

“You should never, under any circumstances, ask anybody that question, I was about to say to a woman, but really it shouldn’t be asked of anyone,” said Ardern, smiling awkwardly and looking off camera.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put TV presenter Ryan Bridge in his place. Source: The AM Show

After an awkward silence, the Prime Minister regained her composure and said there had been a “slight touch-up” as Bridge attempted to justify her question.

“I only mention gray hair because you are the prime minister and that responsibility tends to age people, it was not my intention to offend, yes?” He said.

Ardern smiled politely, nodded, and laughed with the host.

“No, it does, I admit it. What if. Thanks for the reminder, ”she said.

Ryan Bridge’s question drew criticism from viewers, who have called the TV presenter sexist and rude. Source: The AM Show

The question came after Ardern’s partner Clarke Gayford tweeted that he had been immersed in home hairstyling on Sunday.

“I helped my partner dye my hair and cut my daughter’s hair with scissors that I bought at the supermarket for $ 6. Surprisingly, they both still speak to me, ”he wrote.

Helped dye partners hair and gave daughter a haircut with scissors I bought at supermarket for $ 6. Remarkably both parties still talking to me. – Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) May 17, 2020

Hairdressers reopened on the first day of phase two restrictions in New Zealand, and local outlet Stuff reported that salons have been overwhelmed by the number of appointments.

Bridge’s question drew criticism from viewers, who have called the television presenter sexist and rude.

“One of the questions you should never ask a woman,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“What an awful interview. How do you think it’s appropriate to ask the prime minister if she dyes her hair? ”Wrote another person.

