The night of last Friday (8) was marked by the news that Ronaldo Jacaré tested positive for the coronavirus and, because of that, his duel against Uriah Hall, which would happen this Saturday (9), in the preliminary card of UFC 249, it’s cancelled. The information was first released by the American ESPN and hours later confirmed by the organization through an official note.

Faced, last Friday, occurred at a distance and with both wearing a mask (Photo: Reproduction / UFC)

Photo: Lance!

The note issued by the organization, in addition to revealing Jacaré’s positive test and his departure from the card, also reveals that two other people who would be in the fighter’s corner are also with COVID-19. In this way, the middleweight and the two members of his team have already left the hotel, located in Jacksonville and will self-quarantine in their homes, with the UFC team monitoring each other’s case over the days.

Uriah Hall, who comes from two consecutive UFC victories, did not take long to express his opinion on the cancellation of the fight and, of course, on the positive result for Ronaldo Jacaré’s coronavirus. At dawn this Saturday, through its social networks, “Primetime” regretted what happened and wished the Brazilian a good recovery.

– I know it’s horrible, brother. Too bad you had to go through this. I am devastated by the missed opportunity. I wish nothing but recovery for you and your family – he said.

Check out the UFC statement in full:

“The middleweight fight between Uriah Hall and Jacaré Souza will no longer be on the preliminary card at UFC 249, due to one of Souza’s tests for COVID-19 having indicated a positive result.

In addition, tests for COVID-19 from Souza’s two corners were also positive. The UFC medical team examined Souza and his two corners and both were asymptomatic, or without showing the common symptoms of COVID-19. According to the UFC health and safety protocols, all three men have left the host hotel and will be isolated outside the venue, where the UFC medical team will monitor their conditions remotely and provide assistance and any necessary treatment.

From his arrival during the week to his departure today, Souza and his corners followed the UFC’s health and safety protocols, including social distance, wearing personal protective equipment and self-isolation whenever possible.

There were no other positive tests for COVID-19 reported for the rest of the athletes participating in UFC 249. The response to this development is indicative of the effectiveness of the safety and health measures that the UFC has instituted for this event.

This Saturday’s UFC 249 card (…) will continue as scheduled, with 11 fights. “

FULL CARD:

UFC 249

Jacksonville, Florida (USA)

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Main Card

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Bantamweight: Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz

Heavyweight: Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Preliminary Card

Lightweight: Donald Cerrone vs. Anthony Pettis

Heavyweight: Alexey Oleynik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Strawweight: Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Middleweight: Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Featherweight: Charles Rosa vs. Bryce Mitchell

Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018