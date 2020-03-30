It has a 176 horsepower turbo gasoline engine

Associated with an automatic dual-clutch gearbox

The JAC Jiayue X7 2020 is an SUV made in China and destined for the local market that is powered by a turbo gasoline engine with 176 horsepower.

He JAC Jiayue X7 2020 is a SUV of Chinese origin that, by size, can rival models for sale in our market such as the Peugeot 5008, the Skoda Kodiaq, the Seat Tarraco or the Toyota Rav4.

JAC JIAYUE X7 2020: OUTDOOR

He JAC Jiayue X7 2020 It has a length of 4.77 meters, a width of 1.90 and a height of 1.76. Its wheelbase is 2.75 meters.

The maximum claim of the front of this SUV It is its huge hexagonal grill with vertical slats inside. Above it the manufacturer’s logo appears, and on the sides some air intakes just below the optics, very fine design and with LED technology.

The side of the JAC Jiayue X7 2020 it does not present anything new. The roof bars provide a more rustic touch. For its part, behind stand out some optics joined by a led strip and a small spoiler that is an extension of the ceiling.

JAC JIAYUE X7 2020: INTERIOR

The interior of the JAC Jiayue X7 2020 It is characterized by the presence of a fully digital control panel for which the size has not been reported. Neither does the digital system screen, which is horizontally horizontal and presides over the center console.

The manufacturer claims that there is a wireless charging socket for mobile phones.

A panoramic roof is also included in the photographed unit.

JAC JIAYUE X7 2020: MECHANICAL

He JAC Jiayue X7 2020 It will only be sold with a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine that develops a power of 176 horsepower and a maximum torque of 251 Newton meter.

The associated gearbox is a six-speed dual-clutch automatic.

JAC JIAYUE X7 2020: PRICE

The price of JAC Jiayue X7 2020 still unknown. However, it is an exclusive model for China, where it will be put on sale during the second quarter of the year.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 03/30/2020 JAC reveals the first images and information of the Jiayue X7 2020.

