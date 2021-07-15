Jabnely Maldonado, in charge of Reconstruction

MEXICO CITY. From today, the Commission for the Reconstruction of Mexico City will have a new owner.

This is Jabnely Maldonado Meza, who served as general director of care for affected people.

Maldonado Meza will occupy the place left vacant by César Cravioto, who is going to the Senate of the Republic because he is the substitute for Martí Batres, who joined as the new secretary of the capital’s Government.

This was announced in the framework of the delivery of two houses in Tláhuac, which were rebuilt after being affected by the earthquake of September 19, 2017.

Accompanied by Cravioto, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported that two years into the current administration 64 thousand 801 victims have returned home.

The capital president pointed out that although progress has been made in the reconstruction of the city, the pandemic slowed down the work, however, she said that significant progress is expected this year.

Our goal this year is to allocate, at least, between 2,500 and 3,000 million pesos, according to what was left in the city’s Fonaden (Natural Disaster Assistance Fund) and an additional resource that is being expanding the Reconstruction Trust itself and the Reconstruction Commission, in such a way that progress can be made, in addition to the Redensification Program that is already giving us the first results to be able to advance in the Reconstruction of different buildings, particularly in Benito Juárez and in Cuauhtémoc ”, explained the capital’s president.

For his part, Cravioto Romero reported that of the 25 thousand 581 affected homes that were registered, 8 thousand 713 have been delivered.

