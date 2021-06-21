Jabeur defeats Kasatkina to take Birmingham title

The Tunisian Ons Jabeur she took the first title of her career by defeating the Russian Daria Kasatkina in the Birmingham tournament (7-5 ​​and 6-4).

Jabeur retaliated in this way from his two lost finals, in Moscow 2018, precisely against Kasatkina, and in April in Charleston, to achieve the first trophy of his career at the age of 24.

The Tunisian, who will remain in 24th place in the standings, took an even first quarter, in which there were five service breaks and in which she needed four set points, before sweeping in the second.

She beat a depleted Kasatkina, who needed medical attention due to injuries to her neck and who, although she closed the gap at the end, could not turn the scoreboard. This is the fourth final that Kasatkina has lost in his career, the first in 2021, where he had already taken the titles of St. Petersburg and Phillip Island. He has the pending subject of winning his first tournament on grass.