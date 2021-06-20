Jabeur defeats Kasatkina and takes the first title of his career in Birmingham

Updated 06/20/2021 – 16:47

The Tunisian Ons Jabeur, seeded number 2, won the first title of his career by defeating the Russian Daria Kasatkina in the Birmingham tournament (7-5 ​​and 6-4).

Jabeur retaliated in this way from his two lost finals, in Moscow 2018, precisely against Kasatkina, and in April in Charleston, to achieve the first trophy of his career at the age of 24.

The Tunisian, who will remain in 24th place in the classification, took an even first set, in which there were five breaks of service and in which he needed four set points, before winning more comfortably in the second.

It was imposed on a depleted Kasatkina, which Needed medical attention for neck injuries and that, although he cut distances at the end, he could not turn the scoreboard around. This is the fourth final that Kasatkina has lost in her career, the first of 2021, where it had already taken the titles of St. Petersburg and Phillip Island. He has the pending subject of winning his first tournament on grass.

Samsonova also debuts her palmars

In the other WTA tournament of the week, the Russian Liudmila Samsonova, coming from the qualifying phase and ranked 106th in the WTA rankings, rounded off her fantastic week with the victory against the Swiss Belinda Bencic in the final of the Berlin tournament to win the first title of his career.

The 22-year-old Russian player starred in an overwhelming reaction to the Swiss tennis player, twelfth in the world, and won in three sets (1-6, 6-1 and 6-3), in one hour and 39 minutes of play.

The experience of Bencic, with four titles in his history and another seven finals, including this year’s in Adelaide, was not enough to destroy Samsonova’s enthusiasm and energy. from next week to be among the hundred best in the world.

Samsonova, habitual in minor tournaments and in qualifying rounds to be able to compete in the main draws of WTA events, won for the third time a player placed in the top twenty of the world rankings.

The Russian stopped the recovery attempt of Bencic, who was playing in Berlin the fourth final on grass of his career, and accelerated in the final stretch to secure his first professional success and conquer the title in the tournament.