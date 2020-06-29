Incredible but true. Jabari Parker is being investigated by Sacramento Kings due to the irrefutable possibility that he has committed a more than notable irresponsibility. The player, who tested positive for coronavirus last week, was seen by some people, allegedly playing tennis without a mask, skipping the obligation to isolate himself. The player’s version indicates that he did not breach social distance, so the matter is still in doubt.

I just spoke to Jabari Parker and he has finished his in house quarantine. He was playing tennis in his home town of Chicago and was in complete social distance from anyone. https://t.co/voiZSX8hC3 – Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) June 27, 2020