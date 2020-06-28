Just three days after Jabari Parker Announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, the Sacramento Kings forward has been caught playing tennis at Chicago’s Longfellow Park this Saturday. The player decided to skip self-isolation to do some sports.

The NBA reported this week the detection of 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the latest tests carried out on June 23, among which was Jabari Parker, player of the Sacramento Kings. The forward himself was in charge of confirming the news. «Several days ago I had a positive coronavirus result and immediately isolated myself in Chicago, which is where I stay, « said Parker.

The 16 players infected with coronavirus would remain accordingly «In self-isolation until it complies with public health protocols to end the isolation and have been authorized by a doctor, « according to the statement in the NBA.

Parker offered his feelings to know his positive for COVID-19. « I am making progress in my recovery and I feel good. I hope to join my teammates in Orlando when we return to the field of play to resume the NBA season, « said the player, since the Sacramento Kings are one of 22 teams that will play at the Disney World complex in Orlando the NBA 19/20 season.

However, Parker he got out of preventive isolation and decided to go out and play tennis at Chicago’s Longfellow Park, where he was hunted by TMZ Sports wearing a racket, shorts, and black sneakers and smiling in one of the shots. Faced with such irresponsible behavior of the forward, his team has been asked although for the moment they did not want to rule. “We are familiar with the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comments at this time », they were limited to saying in declarations to NBC.