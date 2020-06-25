Jabari Parker, forward of the Sacramento Kings, announced Wednesday that he is in isolation and recovering after learning from a test that he suffers from the new coronavirus.

06/25/2020

CEST

.

However, he added that he hopes to join his team in Orlando, Florida when the season resumes. « Several days ago I tested positive for coronavirus and immediately isolated myself in Chicago, which is where I stay, » the 25-year-old said in a statement released through his team.

« I am making progress in my recovery and I feel good. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando when we return to the field of play to resume the NBA season, » he said.

The Kings are one of 22 NBA teams scheduled to resume games beginning July 30 at ‘the Bubble’ in Orlando.

Parker He played 33 games for the Kings this season and is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.