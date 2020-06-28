Pictured is Wizards forward Jabari Parker (d) in action against Magic forward Aaron Gordon (i). . / Erik S. Lesser / Archive

Chicago (USA), Jun 27 . .- Just three days after Jabari Parker announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus, the forward of the Sacramento Kings was photographed playing tennis at Longfellow Park in Chicago, on Saturday .

TMZ Sports released two photos of Parker, who is seen holding a racket on a tennis court, wearing black shorts and a T-shirt, and smiling in one of the images.

After the photos were released, the Kings told NBC Sports California that « We are aware of the report and are collecting additional information. We have no further comment at this time. »

Parker was one of three Kings players to test positive for coronavirus this week.

Center Alex Len also recognized a positive test while guard Buddy Hield contracted the virus.

« Several days ago I had a positive result for coronavirus and immediately isolated myself in Chicago, which is where I am staying, » Parker said in a statement released Wednesday.

He added, « I am making progress in my recovery and I feel good. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando when we return to the field of play to resume the NBA season. »

The Kings are one of 22 teams that will travel to Orlando, Florida, in the next two weeks for the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season at the Disney World complex.

While several Kings players have returned to Sacramento to train at the Golden 1 Center, Parker has remained in Chicago, and there is no official information on when he will be allowed to join the team before heading to Orlando.