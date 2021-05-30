Ja Morant with the donqueo 360 in full play

The Memphis Grizzlies player, Ja morant made a donqueo spectacular with the 360 ​​in full play against the Portland Trail Blazers team in the NBA.

Ja morant He literally escaped alone towards the basket after a steal of the ball by a teammate who received the ball, he arrived completely alone towards the basket and he wore it completely, making it never look great in the NBA.

Practically this kind of donqueo It is mostly seen in star games or competition, as it is a donqueo which is very difficult to do, but as already Ja morant He came alone to the house and has the conditions and the ability to perform that gift, I think he took advantage of them in the NBA.

Here the video:

Ja with the 360 ​​dunk 🤯 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/H7JNudWdTf – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 30, 2021

Ja morant He’s one of the point guards who has the most ability and potential to hit the basket strong and I got kinds of donqueo similar to this.