Ja Morant taunted Stephen Curry with fantasy feint

Ja morant in an easy way he mocked the veteran Stephen Curry with a simple but very effective feint that would possibly fool any defender of the NBA.

The second year player Ja morant in an offensive he was pressured by a good defense of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green who had no choice but to do this epic feint which made these two defenders a victim for himself in the NBA.

The base Ja morant I ended up getting the basket in a way that looked easy after the feint that fooled these two defenders.

Here the video:

Ja morant Lately he is seeing himself playing very calmly as if he were a tremendous veteran of the NBA, He showed it in the game against the Golden State Warriors, achieving victory in a very efficient game for both teams.

Morant ended the game with a number of 35 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists against the Golden State Warriors in the game that ended up defining the playoffs of the NBA.