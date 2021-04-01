Ja Morant sets Memphis Grizzlies record for points and assists

The base of the, Memphis Grizzlies, Ja morant re-entered the team’s record book with his performance against Utah Jazz.

Ja morant He scored 36 points with 7 assists and 3 steals against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, where he scored his 300th points and 100th assist for the month of March. With this record, the point guard joined a short list of players.

Morant joined Mike Conley as the only players in the Memphis Grizzlies in scoring 300 points and distributing 100 assists in a month.

After tonight, Ja Morant joins Mike Conley as the only players in Grizzlies history with 300 points and 100 assists in a month. Conley did this twice: Nov. 2018-19 and March 2012-13. pic.twitter.com/BboxpSwaou – ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 1, 2021

Mike Conley did it in November of the 2018-2019 season while Ja Morant did it in March of this year.

This is another record that achieves Ja morant, which only demonstrates the immense talent of the young Grizzlies player, and which is undoubtedly the future of the NBA.