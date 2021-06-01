Ja Morant completely mocked Donovan Mitchell with deadly crossover

The Memphis Grizzlies player, Ja morant completely taunted with a crossover to Donovan Mitchell at last Monday night’s game at the NBA.

Ja morant He was reaching the basket and met the defense of Rudy Gobert then he wanted to evade him Donovan Mitchell it was that he was behind who was the victim of the great feint that he made to leave him behind and get the basket.

Donovan Mitchell he did not fully catch it, he feigned, but he could not avoid the basket of Ja morant because I get several steps of advantages in the NBA.

Here the video:

This is just too smooth from Ja 🔥 (via @memgrizz) pic.twitter.com/v9vagxkyYp – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 1, 2021

Ja morant finished the game with a number of 23 points, 12 assists and 6 rebounds in 43 minutes of play against the Utah Jazz in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell ended the game with a figure of 30 points, 8 assists and 2 rebounds in 35 minutes of play in the NBA against Memphis Grizzlies.

Utah Jazz was able to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies team 107-120 and the series is 3-1 ahead of Utah, on Wednesday it will be the 5 game of the series of Playoffs on the NBA.