Ja Morant has issued an apology in his Twitter for a publication in his profile on the social network in which he insulted the police using 12, his shirt number, which is used to refer to police officers who carry out drug controls.

Later, the Memphis Grizzlies base apologized, assuring that the image referred to « the bad policemen who escape the murder of unarmed black women and men and those who continue to harass the peaceful protesters of the BLACK LIVES MATTER. »

Morant joins a multitude of players who have expressed their rejection of the murder of George Floyd, as well as the behavior that the police have had to end the protests calling for more rights for African-American people.