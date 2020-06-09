After personally participating in protests against racism in the United States, the artist and businesswoman Jennifer López revealed Monday that it was her 12-year-old son Max who inspired her to make her commitment to the fight against social injustice more visible.

“Max said to me a few days ago: ‘You know, mom? As you have followers like many of the’ gamers ‘that I follow on YouTube and they ask us to support different things and we do it, you should do something for George Floyd'”, López wrote in reference to the case of the African American killed by police officers two weeks ago in Minnesota.

In fact, he was in charge of recruiting his sister Emme to make the sign that López and his fiancé, former baseball player Álex Rodríguez, carried in the protest.

The star stressed that this was not the only time she talked to her children, due to her marriage to Marc Anthony, about the situation.

“We talk about how if a person is not treated fairly, no one is. That this country was built on the value of justice and freedom for all,” he said.

“We must take a stand and defend what we believe in and fight injustices in the world, so we will continue to protest peacefully until there is a change,” he said.

Rodríguez, for his part, published on his social networks photos and videos of his participation in the protests in the city of Los Angeles, where the couple has a house, although their main residence is in Miami.

“For almost two weeks, the message has been sent out loud and clear across our country. Americans are protesting everywhere asking for peace, equality, humanity. To teach that black lives are important,” he said. .

“Los Angeles, we are proud to join your protest tonight. We are proud to walk with you and express and amplify this important message. Thank you for reporting, for continuing to fight for what is worthwhile. Thank you for using your voices for the Good, United States: the time has come to listen, “he added.

This Sunday, the Hollywood district was the scene of a massive peaceful protest against police violence and in memory of African Americans killed by the police in recent years.