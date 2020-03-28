Donald trump The rest of the NBA was never won, and the management of the coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on the President of the United States with respect to the players in the world basketball benchmark championship.. J.R. Smith, formerly of Cavaliers or Knicks, among others, launched on social media to criticize Trump after a post by the president on Twitter.

Shut up and do something, you fucking clown!Smith replied to the message shared by Trump, in which he demanded that the media not spread false or fabricated information about the pandemic that affects the world and that is accumulating more and more cases in the United States.

Man shut up! An do something! Fucking clown https://t.co/qZN3Lmmx8s

– JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) March 28, 2020

The critic of Smith, who at 34 does not currently have an NBA team but was an important player in the League not long ago, joins the accusation of racism from the former best league in the world, Jeremy Lin, who rebuked the president after it made sure that the Covid-19 is “A Chinese virus”.