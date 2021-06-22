J.Lo’s $ 30 Privé Revaux Sunglasses Are On Sale Today for Prime Day

MediaPunch / Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Yes, I’ve splurged on sunglasses before, but no feeling beats finding a fancy-looking pair at a reasonable price. Which is why I wasted no time adding one (er, five) pairs of discounted Privé Revaux sunglasses to my cart for Amazon Prime Day 2021. Usually they cost around $ 30, but now they’re as low as $ 10 bucks. That’s literally less than my twice-a-day Starbucks runs.

Don’t let the affordable price tag fool you though. These aren’t your average shades, people. Queen of glam Jennifer Lopez relies on her Privé Revaux specs to keep those “off-guard” paparazzi photos looking ultra fly (please see the above photo for proof). Even the always chill Billie Eilish has a few cute styles in her closet, and they look just as gorge as some straight-off-the-runway ones.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Tons more celebs are fans, btw

Told already. Super cute, right? You might as well grab a pair (or two) while those babies are even more affordable than usual. And if you’re really in a shopping mood, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day 2021 fashion deals right this way. But let’s just take this moment to bask in some on-sale celebrity-approved sunglasses for a sec, kay?

So. Many. Options.

A ton of different styles from Privé Revaux are on sale for Prime Day, but these are the best of the best (both in terms of ~ vibes ~ and price). Like, $ 9.99 for cute sunnies? Hard to beat.

PRIVÉ REVAUX The Jackie Satin Gold / Light Brown

PRIVÉ REVAUX amazon.com

$ 39.95 $ 23.97 (40% off)

PRIVÉ REVAUX “Hypebeast” Designer Sunglasses, Splash White / Gray Gradient

PRIVÉ REVAUX amazon.com

PRIVÉ REVAUX “Mads” Designer Sunglasses, Caviar Black / White Flash Gray Mirror

PRIVÉ REVAUX amazon.com

Love Valentina Splash White

PRIVÉ REVAUX amazon.com

TBH Prime Day is even more amazing than usual this year, so just gonna drop this here …

Jaimie Potters Commerce Content Manager Jaimie Potters is the Commerce Content Manager at Hearst Magazines Digital Media, where she covers fashion, beauty, tech and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io