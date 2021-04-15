J.Lo and Alex Rodríguez confirm their separation in a statement

The news comes a few days after the singer will again cause separation rumors by sharing images in which the naked eye You can tell she’s not wearing her engagement ring.

According to a source close to the interpreter of “On The Floor”, J.Lo had been thinking about ending their relationship for six months with the professional baseball player and it was until now that both made the decision.

López and Rodríguez began dating in 2017 and in March 2019 they got engaged, however, their wedding was postponed again and again due to the health measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, so fortunately they will not have to go through the procedures of a divorce.