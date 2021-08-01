J.Lo and A-Rod Keep Almost Running Into Each Other on Vacation

So, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are on vacation in St. Tropez, and whom should just happen to also be on vacation in St. Tropez? That’d be J.Lo’s ex Alex Rodriguez. And they quite literally cannot stop almost running into each other.

The Daily Mail reports that J.Lo’s assistant had to “quickly cancel” a reservation for a romantic meal between J.Lo and Ben after realizing that A-Rod was at the same spot having lunch. “J.Lo had made a reservation at the same restaurant, the same day,” a source said. “Her assistant turned up to check everything was OK, and there was A-Rod having lunch. She alerted J.Lo and the reservation was quickly canceled.”

MEGA.

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that A-Rod and sports reporter Melanie Collins were spotted visiting the exact same fancy spots — including Chanel — in St. Tropez just two hours after J.Lo hit them. And FYI since you’re definitely wondering, A-Rod and Melanie are not dating. A source tells Page Six, “They’re friends. He’s on vacation. He’s single and having fun. Alex has been hanging with friends and family on the trip, including Eric and Jessie James Decker. Melanie is good friends with them. They’re all friends. “

Got it! I’ll just be here waiting to see if these two eventually run into each other on their post-breakup vacations in the literal exact same spot!

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

