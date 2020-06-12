a series of comments branded as transphobes& nbsp; and & nbsp;receive criticism from & nbsp; actorsHarry Potter, the British author & nbsp;revealed his personal history of abuse and domestic violence, pointing to her first husband as an abuser. “data-reactid =” 12 “> What of J. K. Rowling is beginning to give for an autobiographical saga as extensive as that of his own books. And is that after launching a series of comments branded as transphobes and receiving criticism from the actors of Harry Potter, the British author revealed her personal story of abuse and domestic violence, pointing to her first husband as an abuser. J. K. Rowling receives criticism from her ex-husband for implicating him in the controversy that the author unleashed after her statements about gender identity. (Image: John Nacion – starmaxinc.com / PA England / Gtres) More violent marriage”–Noting that“she shouldn’t have implicated me”Since the controversy over the transgender issue is alien to him.” Data-reactid = “25”> Indeed, the 52-year-old former Portuguese journalist, who was married to the writer for 3 years, rejects the description that this she makes her “violent marriage” – noting that “she should not have implicated me”, since the controversy over the transgender issue is alien to her. Daily Mail, Arantes insists that he has not yet read & nbsp;the explosive essay that his ex-wife published on her personal website, where the author refers to her scars from the past. “data-reactid =” 26 “> In statements collected by the Daily Mail, Arantes insists that he has not yet read the explosive essay that his ex-wife published on her personal website, where the author alludes to her scars from the past.

Jorge Arantes was grilled about his past after the Harry Potter author claimed she’d endured domestic abuse during her first marriage. https://t.co/6gXEWNHXjG

Lovers reportedly moved to Edinburgh in 1994 to visit his daughter, but Rowling obtained a restraining order against him – so the journalist had to return to Porto, where he has resided ever since.

All this bequests us after Rowling was the object of harsh and numerous criticisms – some by personalities as close as the actors who gave life to their saga – for having made public their opinions on the transgender issue and gender identities. .

she herself would have considered the transition to a male identity had she lived 30 years later, Rowling finished off by backing up her ideas against free gender identity by & nbsp;confessing a personal history as a victim of domestic violence& nbsp; –and also from a sexual assault she would have suffered as a young man. “data-reactid =” 36 “> After admitting that she herself would have considered the transition to a male identity had she lived 30 years later, Rowling finished off supporting her ideas contrary to the free gender identity by confessing a personal history as a victim of domestic violence – and also of a sexual assault that he would have suffered as a young man.

The Leaky Cauldron– denying his books and movies based on them. “Data-reactid =” 37 “> The consequences of Rowling’s statements are beginning to be felt these days, with numerous fans – and even The Leaky Cauldron website – denying from his books and movies based on these.

Daniel Radcliffe, & nbsp;Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne& nbsp; and Bonnie Wright are managing to plug. Only time will tell if this storm of criticism deals an irreversible blow to the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises … “data-reactid =” 38 “> A sink in popularity that not even the public rejection and apologies of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Eddie Redmayne and Bonnie Wright are managing to plug in. Only time will tell if this storm of criticism deals an irreversible blow to the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises…