We cannot deny it, the vast majority of us who grew up in the 90’s are fond of the Harry Potter literary saga written by J.K. RowlingFor many it was the first approach to reading in their entire lives. Since the books ended, the writer decided to rest from the magical world, but now thanks to the quarantine it seems that she has something on her hands.

It turns out that the creator of Harry Potter announced that she will publish daily, and from this May 26 to July 10 on their website, a new children’s story called The Ickabog, an idea that has been in Rowling’s head since the days where he wrote the adventures of the young wizard.

According to J.K. Rowling, He has had this story saved for years: “I wrote most of the first draft among the Potter books, with the intention of publishing it after ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.'” But After finishing the Harry, Ron and Hermione story, all he wanted to do was pursue other projects, leaving this plot up in the air.

I have a small announcement, but before I get started, I

want to head off one possible source of confusion.

THIS IS NOT A HARRY POTTER SPIN-OFF

1/13 – J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 26, 2020

In fact, mentions that he hesitated to publish it because he wanted to put aside children’s stories. That is why instead of showing it to the world, He preferred to read The Ickabog to his children: “Over time I came to think that it was a story that belonged to my two youngest children, because it was read to them in the evenings when they were little, which has always been a happy family memory.”

Fortunately for all your fans, J.K. Rowling decided to remove her from the trunk in this quarantine, saying that for the last few weeks she has been immersed in a fictional world in which she believed she would not enter again. So in the middle of the confinement, publish it so that children from 7 to 9 years old all over the world can entertain themselves by reading a story never seen before.

As if this were not enough, the author also wrote a short synopsis for this book: “‘ The Ickabog ’is a story about truth and abuse of power. It is not intended to be read as an answer to anything that is happening in the world right now. The themes are timeless and could be applied to any time or country. “

The best thing about this ad is that The Ickabog will not only stay online, as J.K. Rowling is planning to release it in physical format., and for that she is asking for the help of all the children to help her illustrate her new book.

Through a contest on the same website, the writer summoned the little ones to use their creativity so that their drawings appear in the edition planned for November 2020.

So, for finishing, Rowling also mentioned that all author royalties earned from this book will be donated to groups that have been particularly affected by the pandemic.. There is no doubt that the coronavirus has brought us surprises of all kinds, but this is undoubtedly something that we did not see coming and that all the fans of the creator of Harry Potter needed in their lives.