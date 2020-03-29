J.K Rowling Sends Message to Harry Potter Fans Due to Pandemic | INSTAGRAM

On Twitter, after an admirer asked her, she answered words of encouragement and also asking that please “stay home.”

Most of the people in the world are in quarantine and obviously communication through social networks is getting higher.

Not only do we stay in communication with our families and loved ones, but you can also have the courage and the courage to write to celebrities today, or such is the case; to our favorite authors.

An Argentine Harry Potter fan left fear behind and has decided to text a message on Twitter to J.K Rowling, who is her favorite author, asking for words that can help fans.

“Could you give us encouragement to the Argentine Potterheads? We need them right now, ”wrote user @xLovelsDead. The Scottish writer responded minutes later with a message full of compelling words and also with a careful request:

“I send a lot of love to the Argentine Potterheads. We will get through this! Stay at home, stay safe and share a little love and kindness digitally to support each other, “replied the famous English writer.

Writers around the world are using the networks to communicate with their readers, to present their own books and also to make some reading recommendations, as well as to send hugs from a distance. Not to be outdone, Rowling also joined them. In this case, his encouraging words and virtual hugs reached the south of the American continent.

Recall that a few weeks ago Rowling was heavily criticized for also using her Twitter account, in which the creator of Harry Potter shared a message of support for Maya, although she was quite criticized and even accused of transphobia by users.

The controversial message can be translated as: “Dress as you like. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women to quit their jobs by claiming that he is * or is it real? #YoApoyoaMaya “.

British supporters made no secret of their disappointment at this statement, specifically those belonging to the LGBTTIQ community.

