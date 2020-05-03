J. K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter saga, recalled this Saturday, 2, that the Battle of Hogwarts turned 22, which made her think of people who are fighting for the well-being of others in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic. For this reason, it decided to donate 1 million pounds sterling (R $ 6.8 million at the current price) to institutions that operate in this scenario.

Before announcing the donation, the writer considered talking about fiction at a time when so many people are dying for covid-19.

“Today is the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I will be honest and say that it sounds inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths today. Many people are losing their loved ones in the real world,” he said on Twitter.

“So on this anniversary of a great wizarding victory, I am thinking of the people out there doing their jobs to protect us and our way of life. I have three important professionals in my immediate family and, like all relatives, I am divided between pride and anxiety “, he continued.

Rowling said that, as in any similar crisis, the poorest and most vulnerable are those affected, “so, in honor of the Battle of Hogwarts, I will make a donation of £ 1 million.”

According to her, half the amount goes to an organization that welcomes women and children who are victims of domestic violence, “because we know that domestic violence, unfortunately, has been growing during the lockdown,” said the writer. The other half will go to an institution that helps homeless people.

