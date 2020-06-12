A few days ago, J.K. Rowling made some remarks with high transphobic comments that caught the attention of fans and the cast of Harry Potter. Now, he came out to defend his position with a long argument.

As a result of all the controversy generated by the tweets he published over the weekend, J.K. Rowling went out to defend his comments against the community transgender. After Daniel Radcliffe and Eddie Redmayne, the protagonists of the Harry Potter-based films come out to criticize her sayings and support the trans community, the author published an extensive essay on her website reaffirming the position she expressed in her most recent tweets and has been defending for some time.

In this way, the writer explained that it all started when last December she expressed her support for Maya Forstater, a woman who was fired for posting transphobic tweets. Quickly, this support led many fans and users to criticize the author of Harry Potter. However, J.K. Rowling explained that her stance on gender and the trans community did not begin to form or manifest there.

He does not regret his sayings

According J.K. Rowling, the issue of gender began to attract his attention a couple of years ago both for personal reasons. In addition, she revealed that this interest put her on the radar of some trans activists who quickly criticized her for her position, which implies a distinction between trans women and biological women. “On one level, my interest in this topic has been professional, Because I’m writing a criminal series, set today and my fictional detective is old enough to be interested and affected by these issues, but in another, it’s intensely personal, how am I going to explain ”, explained J.K. Rowling.

“All the time I’ve been researching and learning, the allegations and threats from trans activists have been bubbling up in my Twitter timeline. Initially, this was triggered by a ‘like’. When I first became interested in gender identity and transgender issues, I started capturing comments that interested me, as a way to remind myself of what I might want to investigate later. On one occasion I absently disliked “like” instead of taking a screenshot. That one ‘like’ was considered evidence of wrong thinking, and a persistent but low level of bullying began. ”

Your defense

To back up your thinking about trans women, J.K. Rowling revealed that He experienced situations of domestic abuse and sexual assault in his first marriage. “I have been in the public eye for over twenty years and have never spoken publicly about being a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault,” she wrote. “This is not because I am ashamed that these things have happened to me, but because they are traumatic to revisit and remember.”