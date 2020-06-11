By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

06/11/2020 8:56 am

A couple of days ago, J. K. Rowling It became a trend on Twitter, due to its controversial transphobic comments, something to which Daniel Radcliffe himself responded. After this, the author has had time to reflect on her actions, and has written an essay defending his position and voicing his concerns about, what she defines as “trans activism”.

In her text, Rowling expresses her concern on the subject, the “current explosion of trans activism”, as well as a criticism of the Scottish government itself of presenting a law to recognize these women as women:

“The current explosion of trans activism urges the elimination of almost all the robust systems that the candidates for reassignment had to go through. A man who intends not to have surgery and not take hormones can now obtain a gender recognition certificate and be a woman under the law. When you open the bathroom and locker room doors to any man who believes or feels that he is a woman. And, as I said, gender confirmation certificates can now be awarded without the need for surgery or hormones. Then you open the door to each and every man who wishes to enter. That is the simple truth. “

Rowling continues to defend her initial comments, mentioning that the new trans activism impacts her philanthropic programs, as she maintains it is “seeking to erode the legal definition of sex and replace it with gender.” She alluded to the fact that she is a former founding teacher of a children’s charity and that what interests her is both education and the protection of children:

“I am concerned about the large exposure of young women who want to make the transition. Also the increasing number of people who seem to be in transition (going back to their original sex). Because they regret having taken measures that, in some cases, have irrevocably altered their bodies and taken away their fertility. Some say they decided to transition after realizing they were attracted to people of the same sex. And that the transition was driven in part by homophobia, either in society or in their families. “

By last, Rowling expands a bit more on her point of view regarding gender dysphoria:

“I want to be very clear here: I know that the transition will be a solution for some people with gender dysphoria. Although I am also aware through extensive research that studies have consistently shown that 60 to 90% of teens with gender dysphoria will grow out of their dysphoria. ”

It is no secret that such comments have affected the public image and reputation of J. K. Rowling. Now we just have to wait and see how the LGBT + community reacts, as well as Harry Potter fans before the author’s position.

Via: J. K. Rowling

Amazon confirms that the leaked price of PlayStation 5 was a mistake

Sony patent suggests AI could eradicate “ragequit”

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.