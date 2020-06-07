J .K. Rowling caused a stir on social networks again due to a tweet accused of transphobia. The writer responded to a news story about “menstruating people,” saying that word used to mean something earlier. It quickly received strong criticism on Twitter, as it is not the first time that the author of Harry Potter publishes this type of message.

J. K. Rowling wrote on his Twitter that there used to be a word to talk about “menstruating people”, after sharing an opinion column with the title “Create a more equal post-COVID-19 world for menstruating people”:

Menstruating people: I am sure there was a word before to refer to these people. Someone to help me: Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? “

Many Harry Potter fans were disappointed with the writer’s messages:

“I decided not to commit suicide because I wanted to know how the Harry story ended. For a long time that was the only thing that kept me alive. Until I met my husband and he helped me love myself and want to live. Now you insult him in my face. I hate you.”

At the end of last year, J. K. Rowling also received similar accusations for defending Maya Foster, an investigator who was fired from her job for writing on her Twitter that trans people cannot change their biological sex. Rowling wrote, “Dismiss women from their jobs for saying sex is real?”