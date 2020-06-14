© . Europe

J.K. Rowling was a victim of domestic violence.

Jorge Arantes , J.K. Rowling admitted to hitting the writer while they were married.

The 52-year-old former television journalist told The Sun newspaper: ‘Yes. True, I slapped her. But there was no continuous abuse, ”he said before assuring that he does not regret it.

« I am not sorry, » added the Portuguese who was married to the author from 1992 to 1995 (although they separated in 1993) and who is the father of their first daughter. , Jessica now 27 years old.

That event occurred on November 17, 1993, the day J.K. Rowling he left it, as he himself disclosed Arantes in an interview he gave in 2000.

A couple of days ago, J.K. Rowling He revealed having been the victim of sexual assault and domestic abuse in an essay published on his website with which he defended his position in relation to the transsexual community.

“I have been in the public eye for over twenty years and have never spoken publicly that I am a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault. This is not because I am ashamed that these things have happened to me, but because they are traumatic to remember again. ‘

“I managed to escape my first violent marriage with some difficulty, but now I am married to a truly good and principled man, safe and protected in a way that I never expected in a million years. However, the scars left by violence and sexual assault don’t go away, no matter how much you are loved and no matter how much money you have earned.

« I pray that my daughters never have the same reasons as I do to hate sudden loud noises or to find people behind me when I didn’t hear them approach, » she said. J.K. Rowling without revealing the identity of his sexual assailant.