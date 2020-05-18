Once upon a time there was a man stuck to a legend. It is assumed that behind J. J. Cale’s records there was a sullen being, alien to the musical world, creator of his own guitars, perfectionist to the point of obsession. There is a certain logic that the news of his death has reached us wrapped in confusion, among voices that insisted that it was a hoax.

Unfortunately, it seems to be confirmed: John Weldon Cale, 74, died in a Californian hospital after a heart attack. Cale traveled to Los Angeles half a century ago, on the trail of Leon Russell, Carl Radle, and other friends. They were all okies (natives of Oklahoma) and, like the characters in Steinbeck in The Grapes of Wrath, they knew that California was a harsh promised land; Still, a hard-working musician could carve out a niche for himself.

Cale did not play the flamboyant artist’s letter, like Russell. He was shy and preferred to perform in the gloom of recording studios, alongside producer Snuff Garrett. Interviewed in 2004, he claimed as “a sound technician”. He loved the world of recording, instrument modification, the possibility of working alone.

He had a hard time fitting into the music industry. There they renamed him Jean-Jacques Cale: apparently, he had more cache to allege that he was a Cajun, descendants of the French colonists in Louisiana. He also flirted with psychedelic fashion, leading a ghost group called The Leathecoated Minds.

He recorded singles like J. J. Cale on the Liberty label and on one of them was After midnight. Her evocation of the Deep South, with suggestions of a secret sensuality, caught the attention of Eric Clapton, who longed to simplify his music. He would include it as part of his first solo LP and it would sound a lot from 1970. A Nashville music editor, Audie Ahworth, smelled money and proposed to Cale to record records at his own pace, without pressure.

Naturally arrived at the end of 1971. One of the cuts, Crazy mama, reached the charts but other artists with their repertoire had more fortune, case of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Call me the breeze. That phenomenon would be repeated with subsequent releases. In Troubador (1976) was Cocaine, a song that would end up identifying with Eric Clapton, turned into a hymn that the crowds sang with enthusiasm, despite the ambiguity of the lyrics.

The myth was served. An unfriendly musician, who performed little and who stood with his back to the public (“He did it to communicate better with my musicians, like the conductor of a symphony”). We imagined him playing at dusk, on the porch of a rustic house; in fact, he sometimes recorded like this, although he could also make an album like Really (1972), which required half a dozen studies, with different teams of instrumentalists.

He established his laid back style (here colloquially translated as “echao p’atrás”). Cyclical rhythms, whispering voice deep in the mix, misty music. Like moonshine: a country and blues distillate drawn by a lazy alembic. But he was not a fool at odds with technology: he appreciated drum machines, music software, aids to try to record records that sounded different. Without success, he pointed out: “I always make the same album.”

Actually, he didn’t feel like playing in the First Division. He claimed not to be aware of its universal influence (as evident in artists like Joaquín Sabina). He was amused that Dire Straits initially succeeded with a mutation of his findings but “I would have preferred Knopfler to sing my songs directly.” Copyright was the basis of his income: to the frustration of many promoters, including Spaniards, he rarely toured. And that it was a man of simple tastes; for long periods of time, he stayed in a house on wheels, settled in trailer camps.

When this journalist was able to interview him, he lived in San Diego County, near a town called Escondido, “in the midst of what they call civilization.” Hence the title of the album he half-recorded with Clapton in 2006, The road to Escondido. Against his fame, he liked to collaborate with other creators. He made soundtracks for European films, produced bluesman John Hammond and guitarist Gordon Payne. He joked and insisted that someone special did not feel: “I do the same as Britney Spears. I just don’t dare undress. “

