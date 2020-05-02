Leaving behind the Star Wars saga, director J.J. Abrams has teamed up with Jordan Peele for a new horror production for HBO, as can be seen in the first teaser for ‘Lovecraft Country’.

Jordan Peele, who was once well known for being half of the comedy duo Key & Peele, will also demonstrate that he can continue to instill horror in people and not just make them laugh.

Peele’s reputation as a modern master of elevated horror, of course, began with his 2017 movie, ‘Get Out,’ which became a huge box office hit while earning its creator an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Peele followed that massive success with 2019’s ‘Us’, another movie that mixes horror with socially conscious themes, the producer also sought to relaunch the ‘The Twilight Zone’ series, though that effort was not as successful.

As Peele charts his next move on the big screen, the all-rounder will return to the realm of horror alongside Abrams and Misha Green, from ‘Underground’ for ‘Lovecraft Country’, an HBO series inspired by the master writer behind ‘Cthulhu. Mythos’.

As can be seen in the teaser for ‘Lovecraft Country’, the new HBO series, based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, will premiere in August 2020.

The series follows Atticus Freeman, played by Jonathan Majors, when he joins his friend Letitia, developed by Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and his uncle George to embark on a road trip across the United States in the 1950s in search of her father disappeared.

This starts a fight to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of the time and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped out of a Lovecraft book.

Obviously, ‘Lovecraft Country’ is more than just another foray into Lovecraftian horror, but like so many other Peele projects, it also delves into racial issues.