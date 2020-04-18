DirectorJ. J. Abrams, responsible for the latest installment in the “Star Wars” saga, will produce three new series for the HBO Max platform, including a fiction from the DC Comics universe, “The League of Dark Justice”, and a drama inspired by the novel byStephen King“The glow”.

They are the first productions that result from the millionaire agreement that Warner Media closed with Bad Robot, the company of Abrams and his wife,Katie McGrath, which features hit titles like “Lost”, “Fringe”, “Westworld” and the relaunch of “Start Trek”.

In the announcement, no more details have been given about the DC Comics series that will mean the jump of Abrams to the DC superhero universe (Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman …), after finishing the galactic saga of “Star Wars”.

In the DC comics, “The Dark Justice League” is a group of characters with supernatural ties that first appeared in 2011 and includes John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, and Doctor Mist, among others.

The only representation of this group of superheroes on the screens was with an animated film from 2017, while the factory has worked for years in an alleged film with flesh and blood actors that will now become a series.

For its part, the second fiction will be a horror thriller called “Overlook”, which will be inspired by “The Shining”, the novel by Stephen King thatStanley Kubricktook to the cinema in 1980.

According to HBO Max, the plot will take place in the mysterious hotel of the book with several of its characters. Finally, “Duster”, the third series, will be a drama that will narrate the escape of a driver who works for a crime syndicate in the US during the seventies of the last century.

“It’s an amazing way to start our partnership with the imaginative Bad Robot team, led by J. J. and Katie,” said content director HBO Max in the statement,Kevin Reilly. All series will complete the catalog of HBO Max, the future content platform that Warner Media prepares and with which it hopes to compete against Netflix and Disney +.

The Dukes of Cambridge,WilliamandKatherineThey highlighted the “stress” that many people experience in the UK in the face of the current confinement with coronavirus and highlighted the importance of taking care of mental health.

In a virtual interview with the BBC network released yesterday, the dukes encouraged people to use the phone and new technologies to stay in touch with their loved ones, in the face of continued isolation to contain COVID-19.

.