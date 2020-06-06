Share

After the rumors that Henry Cavill signed a contract to reinterpret Superman, various media claim that J.J. Abrams will be in charge of directing this new movie.

Since it was confirmed that the Snyder Cut will see the light through HBO Max, The news about the DC Extended Universe hasn’t stopped for a minute. With the next premiere of Wonder Woman 1984, which is expected to hit theaters on August 14, Warner Bros. He has his sights set on the future and what it will bring to his DC comic-based film universe. This is how they come on the scene J.J. Abrams, Superman and Henry Cavill.

The new rumors indicate that J.J. Abrams could have signed with the studio to direct the next film Superman. Remember that long ago there are rumors that Henry Cavill could re-play the character, and much more since the Snyder Cut. Furthermore, in the middle of last year the LA Times announced that an exclusive multi-year agreement was signed between Abrams and Warner Bros. Although this agreement is to make a television series based on the universe of Justice League Dark, It will be available on HBO Max, who knows how far the studio is able to expand this association and how many projects they can commission the filmmaker.

A new rumor in sight

This new information was released by John Campea, film critic known for his leaks. As mentioned on his YouTube channel. According to him, J.J. Abrams signed to direct a new movie Superman and fans could see Henry Cavill again as the protagonist of this film.

Although there are possibilities that this is true, it is not yet to be taken very seriously, because Warner Bros. has not confirmed anything. However, according to Campea this has not been made official because the studio wants to give the director some flexibility and control. But if true, how about a new movie from Superman with Henry Cavill to the head?

