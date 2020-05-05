Photo: @jcrew

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic.- The company that owns the fashion chain J. Crew filed for bankruptcy on Monday, admitting that the coronavirus pandemic, which has among its victims retailers of all shapes and sizes, such as this company , has given the final blow to a negative streak that dragged years ago with serious decreases in sales.

The New York fashion brand, which was boosted as being the favorite of former first lady Michelle Obama, was acquired in 2011 by TPG Capital and Leonard Green & Partners for $ 3 billion and currently its debt is more than half of that amount: $ 1.65 billion.

J. Crew, the first US fashion chain to file for bankruptcy, has submitted a proposal to restructure all of that debt and close stores (nearly 500 stores in the US alone) in exchange for handing over group ownership to its creditors who they own 71% of their debt.

The Wall Street Journal announced on April 30 that J.Crew has been in talks with lenders since March to try to save a brand that in its last stage tried to compete with the so-called “fast fashion” -but quality and high prices-, with a discount policy that generated some profits, but affected its brand image.

“J.Crew Group Inc., the preppy retailer that recently fell through hard times, is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection, one of several high-profile US chains that are on the verge of collapse during the coronavirus pandemic” said the newspaper that day.

If J.Crew reaches a deal and survives this bankruptcy, it is expected that it will take a long time to get consumers excited about the brand again, all the more so now that the coronavirus pandemic is expected to print widespread change across the industry. Edges are unknown.

In the bankruptcy filing, according to a company statement, “We will continue to provide our customers with the exceptional merchandise and service they expect from us, and we will continue all day-to-day operations, hoping to reopen our stores as quickly and safely as possible though ( is difficult) in these extraordinary circumstances related to COVID-19 ».

“This comprehensive financial restructuring should allow our business and our brands to prosper in the years to come,” concludes the official.