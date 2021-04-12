J Balvin’s father reveals the name that his grandson will bear – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

After the rumor began to spread at the end of 2020 that J Balvin and the model Valentina Ferrer would become parents for the first time, this took hold, after a couple of days ago they were caught walking through the streets of New York and Valentina raised suspicions, because she wore too baggy clothes with the intention of hiding her belly.

In addition to this, the father of the reggaeton, Álvaro Osorio, through his social networks published the following sentence that confirmed this information.

“The reason for life: the children.”

But that was not all, next to the text was a photograph where you can see the baby’s name ‘Rio’.

Given this, the comments from the fans did not wait, in which congratulations to the famous singer stand out.