J Balvin’s father published some funny memes about his new grandson Rio



J Balvin’s father posted some memes about his grandson Rio.

Photo: John Parra / .

This Sunday J Balvin shared a tweet that implied that his son “Río” had already been born and that it only read “Dear Rio” next to the emoticon of hands joined in a gesture in prayer and this cryptic publication was soon interpreted as the announcement that his partner Valentina Ferrer she had given birth to their first child together: a boy for whom they would have chosen that name. However, J Balvin’s father wanted to make a joke and published a series of memes about his new grandson.

“Primiciaaaaaaa. First photos of River. Just like dad ”, he wrote the proud grandpa on his own. “If you need reggaeton, go ahead. The urban dynasty. Añññaññayyyyy apaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. Apaáaaa. Aguguuu. Aguguuu. Good mood (sic) ”. Accompanying the memes that were some drawings alluding to his grandson.

For the moment, neither J Balvin, nor the model Valentina Ferrer They wanted to give more details to confirm the speculations, but The Colombian’s father has been in charge of doing it for them through his Instagram account. Alvaro Osorio has posted a series of memes-like drawings of a baby to ensure that his new grandson he is “just like dad” and that the urban music dynasty that his famous son has started already has the first artist of the next generation.

However, the most striking thing is that the little one that appears in those same images, who sports some of the tattoos of J Balvin and versions of her original hairstyles, she appears waving at the camera and saying “Hello, my name is rio“, Which would clarify that this is really the name they would have chosen for the grandson of the lord.

The couple has been very tight. Let us remember that for months they did not say about the pregnancy and they made it known when Valentina ferrer it was in a very advanced state. As she is a model and very thin, it was not difficult for her to hide it. Until they confirmed it to Hola USA magazine.

Once they had shouted to the world that they would become parents, they did not stop showing off the model’s belly on social networks. J Balvin She had already stated in several interviews that it was one of her dreams and she assured that the pandemic was the perfect moment. She confessed at the time that she took three pregnancy tests in the bathroom and that only her dog accompanied her. When the good news was shared by the reggaeton player, he was left cold, without speaking, but with a smile from ear to ear, in the words of Argentina.

Everything indicates that Rio was born on Sunday June 27 in New York City. The couple has been dating for 4 years and, although at some point they got around the rumors of a separation, the reality is that the love that unites them has made them form a new and beautiful family.