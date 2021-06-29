J Balvin’s baby was born

. J Balvin became the father of a little boy named Rio.

J Balvin officially became a father for the first time, the result of his consolidated love affair with the Argentine model Valentina Ferrer.

HOLA USA! was one of the first media to report that the first-born of the Colombian singer was born in excellent health last Sunday, June 27, in New York City.

Balvin and Ferrer’s little boy is named Rio. So far, the couple has not provided details about the birth of their son.

Through his official Twitter account, the interpreter published a tweet related to the birth of his son: “Dear Rio”, accompanied by an Emoji of hands in the form of a prayer.

According to information reviewed by iHeartRadio, the Colombian singer confirmed to the announcer Enrique Santos that both his son and his girlfriend were in perfect health after the child’s birth.

In mid-February, reporter Tanya Charry from the show “El Gordo y la Flaca” made it known exclusively that J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer were in the sweet waiting of their first children together. At that time, Charry assured that the Argentine model was in her fifth month of pregnancy.

“Despite all the difficulties that the singer had to go through during the pandemic, it seems that they did the task firmly and the result is that soon a Balvicito or a Valentinita will arrive, and it is that it was one of the strongest wishes he had José, ”said the Colombian-born reporter during a broadcast of the Univision television show.

Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin confirmed the news of the pregnancy on a cover of Vogue Mexico magazine

At the beginning of April, Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin confirmed that they would soon become parents after posing together on the cover of a digital edition of the prestigious magazine Vogue México. In the photographs of the editorial work, Balvin appeared intertwining his hands in Ferrer’s bulging pregnant belly.

“The family is growing,” said the Argentine beauty queen at that time in her profile on the Instagram platform.

During the interview with the Mexican publication, Valentina Ferrer assured that her role as a mother will complement her with her outstanding career as a professional model and businesswoman.

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer: How long do you have together?

The love story of Balvin and Ferrer began in 2017, this after the model was the protagonist of the music video “I’m still missing you” by the Colombian singer. At that moment, the chemistry between the two was inevitable.

The couple announced their love affair publicly during 2019 with a surprise appearance at the Latin Grammy awards ceremony, according to information reported by Vogue México.

In the professional sphere, Valentina Ferrer and J Balvin have tried to keep their courtship as far away from the media as possible. While it is true that on many occasions they are questioned about their romance, the stars have chosen to keep the details of their life as a couple secret.

Valentina Ferrer is an outstanding model and actress

Valentina Ferrer, 27, born in the town of Córdoba in Argentina, is an outstanding model and actress who has participated in important projects worldwide.

In 2014, Ferrer represented Argentina in the 63rd edition of the Miss Universe beauty pageant that was held in the city of Miami, Florida.

In her role as an actress, the interpreter has made special appearances in productions such as “Betty in NY” and “Intruders in the show.”