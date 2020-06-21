J Balvin will offer free concert Behind The Colors in augmented reality | Reform

The famous Colombian singer J Balvin will offer a Colors special concert on his official channel Youtube today Saturday June 20 and will perform all the hits from his new album.

The preferred whiskey from all over Mexico joins reggaeton player J Balvin to celebrate the greatness of music and the Game Changers who add him taste, style and Colour to the world.

Today Balvin will be Live at 19:00 hours where he will sing the songs « Blanco », « Rojo », « Morado » and others.

The leader of reggaeton presented a free concert on his official YouTube channel actually augmented, being a format which has never been seen in a show like this.

It will be a free virtual party where you are looking delight your millions of followers around the world from home and enjoy it to the fullest.

As if that were not enough, this maximum event would also have special guests that were part of their most recent album.

In this way, the interpreter of « It is not fair » will open the doors of your house to sing to people and be close to them in the midst of this terrible health crisis that is stirring up most of the world.

It is worth mentioning that this concert will be made thanks to Buchanan’s who through his official Instagram account has also shared some cocktail recipes that you can prepare according to the colors of your album.

We are going to celebrate this experience live with @buchananswhisky, at 8:00 PM Medellin time, « wrote Balvin in a publication.

The publication that the singer shared in his official account of Instagram with just a few hours of being shared, it has more than 300 thousand reproductions and thousands of comments from his followers, who will undoubtedly be part of the event.