J Balvin was ‘frozen’ when he found out that he was going to be a father

Although the pregnancy of the Argentine model Valentina Ferrer It was an open secret, because the paparazzi surprised her weeks ago walking with her famous boyfriend in Los Angeles with an outfit that made it clear that she was expecting her first child, now the happy couple has confirmed the news through Vogue Mexico.

The undisputed protagonist of the photographic report they have made for the magazine is undoubtedly the future mother, but J Balvin He also appears on the cover posing behind his girl and hugging her bulging belly; the only reason he can be recognized in that image is the tattoos on his hands.

In the conversation she has had with the publication, Valentina has revealed that she had three tests in a row to find out if she was really pregnant, as she suspected, in the bathroom of her house accompanied only by her dog Enzo, who she shares with the singer, and also He has explained how he reacted to the news that he was going to become a father.

“He froze. I was happy, but it stayed like a call from Zoom that doesn’t work when the WiFi crashes, that’s how it stayed, dangling. I told him in person, but that’s how it stayed“, Valentina has joked.

Bad Bunny sweeps and J Balvin goes empty at the Latin American Music Awards

The Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny was this Thursday the most awarded artist of the night at the Latin American Music Awards, winning in the five categories in which he was nominated, while J Balvin was left empty-handed despite being one of the great favorites, according to EFE.

The urban singer won the awards for artist, album and male artist of the year, as well as the awards for favorite urban artist and favorite urban album.

If J Balvin left empty, Karol G, who also arrived tonight at the head of the list of nominations, with nine nominations each, had better luck than his compatriot.

The EFE agency also reported that the Colombian artist -Karol G- and the American Nicky Minaj were in second place in awards, with three each, thanks to their collaboration in “Tusa.”

“For all those girls who come out there, I tell them that I am happy with everything that is happening, that it can be done, that tomorrow, you who see me there at home will be here”, said Karol G to the receive the award for single of the year.

Adamari López steals all eyes when parading with a minidress by Augusto Manzanares