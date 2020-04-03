J Balvin took the virginity of the actress from La casa de papel | Instagram

Singer J Balvin boasted that he had taken away one of the actresses in “The Paper House” while they were in an interview.

Úrsula Corberó, who plays Tokyo in the acclaimed series La casa de papel, conducted an interview through Instagram live with the Colombian singer J Balvin.

Both had a very interesting dialogue, in it they talked a little about the current situation in the world.

Corberó currently lives in Madrid However, her place of origin is currently in Argentina since her boyfriend is from the aforementioned country and due to the coronavirus, it was impossible for her to return to her motherland.

The actress commented to the interpreter of “With height” that this was the first time I used the Instagram live, so both joked that the singer took away “virginity” in this regard.

During the talk they had Balvin and Úrsula The laughter was not lacking for the jokes they were making since they started the conversation, some of the jokes they made were somewhat mischievous.

The singer was also very interested in what the actress is doing to pass this pandemic while in quarantine, she said that she is cooking a lot, which has a workshop where he makes clay figures and paints. It also fixes the garden and as for exercise, little.

Both ended up being admirers of the other and what was one of the surprises that both took, that J Balvin could make music for people to dance and enjoy but that in itself was not a party person and on the contrary to Ursula parties were given quite a lot.

Úrsula also asked the singer about what he is doing in quarantine. Balvin said that he gets up at 6:00 AM, takes a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar, and then jogs for an hour.

In addition to being quite entertaining, the talk was very entertaining and productive as both knew a little more about each other.

.