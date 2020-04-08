The reggaetonero has an impressive house in his native country, which stands out for its architecture and for its green areas

The Colombian reggaetonero J Balvin, 34, is not passionate about showing off his luxuries, so he does not usually talk too much about the imposing house he has in Antioquia, Colombia.

The mansion, whose approximate value is 3.2 million dollars, has all the comforts, even being in an extremely quiet place surrounded by nature.

Wide green areas

Although the interpreter of ‘Mi Gente’ lives alone, he made sure that his house had enough green areas for his dogs, Enzo and Felicidad, who are the happiest in their huge garden.

Unique design

The house attracts attention for its brown facade and for its architecture, being a unique design and thought out for the tastes of the interpreter. The decoration is also very similar to the one born in Medellín.

Several of the walls and ceilings are made of glass, which gives more space and light to the home.

Semitechado pool

The house also has a semi-covered pool, which is endowed with various furniture so that he and his guests feel as comfortable as possible. It also has a jacuzzi.

The pool is off to the side of the dining room and is only separated by a sliding glass door.

J Balvin’s dining room is chocolate-colored and can seat eight people. In addition to the dining room, the kitchen has a bar with three brown benches.

Almost all the rooms on the ground floor connect to each other without having a door in the middle or if they do, it is made of glass and transparent.

Awesome visits

The ‘X’ interpreter is aware of the impressive views that his house has, so that, in addition to the roof garden, the upper part of the house has three terraces with views of the garden and nature.

In 2016, he invited Nicky Jam to tour his property, without imagining that his friend would show some details of his luxuries on video, such as the covered space in which he parks his sports cars.

The house is built in an area of ​​8,966 square feet, while the land is 41,980 square feet.

