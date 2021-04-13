J Balvin, Selena Gómez and JLO will give a concert to promote Covid vaccine – El Sol de México

Selena Gómez, Jennifer López and J Balvin will join in VAX LIVE, a special concert to promote the campaign of vaccination against him coronavirus and to demand that its distribution throughout the planet is equal.

Under the slogan “the concert to reunify the world”, VAX LIVE will be broadcast on May 8 on television and “streaming”, it will feature Selena Goméz as presenter and stars such as Jennifer López, J Balvin, Eddie Vedder, Foo will perform in it. Fighters or HER

The Global Citizen charity is behind this event supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and also supported by authorities such as the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, or the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez.

“We are in a race against time and the key to getting back together is the vaccine,” Hugh Evans, who is the co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said in a statement Tuesday.

Evans said that “there is a light at the end of this tunnel”, but insisted that to end the pandemic it is necessary to “build confidence” in the use of vaccines and ensure that doses reach everyone.

One of VAX LIVE’s claims to governments, corporations and philanthropists is to contribute an additional $ 22.1 billion to the ACT Accelerator, a WHO program to ensure vaccines are distributed equally.

Likewise, VAX Live will ask for donations to vaccinate more than 27 million health workers who around the world are leaving their skin to stop the advance of the coronavirus.

In this sense, Selena Gómez was “honored” to present an event like VAX LIVE.

“This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the covid-19 vaccine when it is available to them and to ask world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably,” he said.

Also the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stressed that all initiatives to “defend the equity of vaccines and to protect the most vulnerable people” are useful.

VAX Live will be recorded at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles (USA) and on May 8 it will be broadcast on a delayed basis.

The concert will be available on YouTube while on American television it can be seen through channels such as ABC, CBS or Fox.