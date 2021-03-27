J Balvin returns to the origins of reggaeton – News, Sports, Gossip, Columns

After his successful pre-fight presentation of Saúl El Canelo Álvarez in early March, J Balvin presents Tu veneno, the second preview of his next album. In this video, directed by José Sagaro (who has worked with Karol G, Danna Paola and Anuel AA), he mixes urban settings with a luxurious mansion. In its first hours it exceeded four million views.

The song portrays the complexity of a toxic relationship, as he himself describes it in his networks. It was produced by Taiko and acclaimed 28-year-old producer Sky Rompiendo, with whom Balvin has collaborated on numerous singles before, and even led him to win a Latin Grammy in 2015 for the remix Ay Vamos.

It is worth mentioning that this song comes after Ma G. The latter was described by Billboard as “the return to Balvin’s rap roots”, and was released during the Canelo Álvarez fight.

In addition to this premiere, the Colombian is preparing his next presentation in Las Vegas, which will take place in September of this year, where he will be accompanied by Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, Jhay Cortez and Tainy.

J Balvin currently ranks as the most listened to Latin artist on Spotify (and the sixth in the world) with more than 55 million monthly listeners. He was also named one of the 100 most influential people of 2020, and is the most viewed artist on the VEVO platform, and the number one Latino globally on YouTube, Spotify, Deezer and Shazam.