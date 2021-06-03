J Balvin remembers when he touched Jennifer López’s butt



J Balvin publishes a photo where he is clearly touching Jennifer Lopez’s butt.

Photo: Kevin Winter. / Getty Images

When his fans were just taking in his new look change, which is pink and which his fans called ugly and scary, the Colombian J Balvin is on everyone’s lips again for another publication of Instagram. The reggaeton published a photo in which he is seen during a presentation at the Super Bowl 2019 sharing the stage with Jennifer López and where it is clearly appreciated that the singer touched JLO’s butt: “Not many know this but what else? Challenge started with @jlo #QueMasPues “, was the text with which he accompanied his message.

JLO immediately responded with a heart and fire emoji. The artists are always in some backstage of an important event and greeted each other with the most cordial, until the moment came when they had to share the stage in the 2020 Super Bowl where Jennifer López also performed together. J Balvin’s countrywoman, Shakira. This was a very important moment for all three, as it was the first time that the most important sporting event in the United States had such a Latin presence in its much anticipated intermission.

In just five hours, the publication reached more than half a million likes, and why not? Jennifer López is another who has weeks in the eye of the hurricane after his breakup with former NY Yankees player Alex Rodríguez. That would already be news enough for the world’s media to talk about her. But, what has the paparazzi and celebrity journalists busiest is their supposed and very unexpected reconciliation with her ex-fiance, Ben Affleck. Of this there are only images where you can see that both are having a great time and enjoying each other’s company. But, evidence that there is a relationship, there is not yet.

Going back to J Balvin now that the singer’s new hair color is pink and that made noise on social networks, as much as did the video that he recently posted on his social networks where appears peeing on the public road. This caused the indignation of some followers, while others justified it by saying that it was normal for human beings and that, if he did not have a bathroom nearby, it was understandable that he urinated where he could.

