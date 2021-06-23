J Balvin participates in the documentary series of youtube originals “Ice Cold”

YouTube Originals released the official trailer for “Ice cold“, A new four-episode documentary series that uses the prism of hip-hop jewels to explore deeper themes around racial inequality and the American dream. The series immerses itself in hip-hop’s ability to reinvent and transcend established notions of wealth, status, superiority, and the sheer resistance of hip-hop culture.

“Ice Cold” Features Guest Appearances From The Rap Trio And Executive Producers Migos, some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including J Balvin, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, A Boogie, A $ AP Ferg, City Girls, French montana, Slick Rick and Talib Kweli; famous jewelers Ben Baller, Eliantte, Johnny Dang and Icebox; among others. All four episodes of “Ice Cold” premiere for free on Thursday July 8 exclusively on Migos YouTube channel.

“We all have our own ways of feeling and showing success,” said director Karam Gill. “This series explores that concept through the history of hip-hop jewelry. It’s a deeper look at the construction of ‘the American dream’ and how hip-hop has made it. redefined through jewelry and creative expression“.

Watch the official trailer for “Ice Cold” here

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of Migos’ new album, Culture III, and the deluxe album includes an original track called “Road Runner” that appears throughout “Ice Cold.” The Culture III album cover focuses on the group’s custom jewelry and pieces, which is also a nod to the upcoming docuseries.

“Ice Cold” is directed by Karam Gill (G Funk, Supervillain) and Migos executive producer Kevin “Coach K.” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas. The series is co-produced by Quality Films, Mercury Studios and Polygram Entertainment, Mass Appeal and MGX Creative of Universal Music Group.