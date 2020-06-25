Controversy on social networks for some controversial words from J Balvin, who seemed to scoff at Shakira during a live show in which he shared a chat with other artists. The video of the collective interview has gone viral on Twitter, and many Internet users have quickly charged the singer for questioning the Colombian’s professionalism.

In the meantime, Gerard Piqué be quiet. The Barcelona player is usually active in the networks when he believes that something is damaging to the Catalan team. In fact, a few days ago he responded to an Edu Aguirre tweet with a totally out of place attack with a very bad taste hint. However, after seeing J Balvin mocking his partner, there has been no reaction from the Catalan defender.

#JBalvinIsOverParty:

By those who cancel @JBALVIN for their comments about Shakira in their broadcast with Maluma and Black Eyed Peas. pic.twitter.com/ZRjRumfxqd – Why is it Trend? (@porkestendencia) June 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the nets burn against J Balvin. It all started when an interview was broadcast that brought together the band Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin and Maluma in a video call. During the talk, the host asks Will.i.am: « With whom did you have to be more flexible, with José or Maluma? », To which the singer responds: « I was more flexible with Shakira », referring to what professional who is the Colombian artist. The surprise was that J Balvin started laughing and even Maluma had to put him in his place: « Hey, friend, that’s not funny at all. »

« I have never worked with Shakira … I suppose it must be so »J Balvin ended with a laugh, something that neither of the artists with whom he shared a video call liked, nor the millions of followers that the Colombian singer has spread around the world. But will Piqué respond via Twitter to J Balvin?