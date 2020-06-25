J Balvin has gotten himself into a bit of a big mess for an exaggerated laugh and some out of tune comments when referring to Shakira in an interview with Billboard in which they were also Maluma and Black Eyed Peas.

In fact, the reason for this talk is the group’s latest album, which includes Shakira, J Balvin and Maluma among its collaborators (the game is among Colombians, therefore, since all three are from that country).

In a virtual chat, journalist Leia Cobo asks Will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas with whom of the two present she had to be more flexible when it came to composing: J Balvin or Maluma?

Unexpectedly, Will.i.am replies thate Shakira, which leads J Balvin to laugh with the typical laugh that nobody expects and that causes a certain feeling of discomfort in others. « I’ve never worked with her, but I suppose that’s the way it should be »J Balvin adds with a laugh.

Maluma, seeing what was happening, jumped in defense of the one who is his friend: « Hey, friend, that’s not funny at all. »

Will.i.am then comments that she has learned a lot from Shakira and that she works by a point system to point out what she does not like. J Balvin can’t help himself and makes another joke about how supposedly difficult it would be to move up that point system: « Then it makes you go back to point one! »

The atmosphere is at all times relaxed and with apparent camaraderie, but J Balvin has caused a great deal of controversy on social media with his attitude. To such an extent of becoming one of the world trends this Thursday.

These comments did not sit well with the Colombian fans, and they did not hesitate to show their discontent on social networks.

« J Balvin had the gall to make fun of the woman who has written 95% of her discography, speaks 6 languages, IQ 140, 16 grammy winner, producer, singer-songwriter, philanthropist, plays the piano, guitar, drums, the harmonica has 1 superbowl 3 World cup « , they alleged to defend Shakira.

Many accuse the singer of lack of professionalism, and Colombians have come to the defense of « his queen », promoting the hashtag #JBalvinIsOverParty (J Balvin the party is over) to cancel the reggaeton and making a multitude of memes on the subject.

With @shakira NO! #JBalvinIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/7YJOE6jecZ – Dear Shakira ??? (@testimo_shakira) June 25, 2020