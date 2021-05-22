J Balvin makes fun of the photo of ‘El Canelo’ Álvarez after his wedding and this is how the boxer defended himself

Last weekend Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez marriage with Fernanda Gomez in an intimate ceremony and J Balvin taunted him with a funny comment on one of his photos.

Result that the Mexican boxer uploaded to his social networks in an image where he is seen sweating, at the same time that his face looks serious, So the Colombian singer did not hesitate to leave him a message with grace regarding his wedding.

“The face, when you have to face marriage”Wrote Balvin.

Given this, Saúl went out to defend himself With his characteristic sense of humor and under the controversial comment he replied: “It is my face of passion when I see my wife”.

This interaction between celebrities undoubtedly generated divided reactions from internet users, as some immediately judged the singer and reminded him that he is close to being a father with the model. Valentina ferrer; and others just took it lightly, even complimented their friendship.

Álvarez married Fernanda in an elegant civil ceremony in Punta Mita, Nayarit, Mexico, which took everyone by surprise, not only among his followers, but also among the celebrities with whom he maintains a relationship.

After the great event, in the last hours The details of what the religious wedding will be have been given and the main thing is that this will be next Saturday, May 22, in the city of Guadalajara and according to what has been revealed there is an extensive musical repertoire that will look like a concert.

Mexican media such as Milenio have confirmed that among the invited artists are The blue Angels, Banda El Recodo Y Manna, although they speculate the participation of some others like Pepe Aguilar, Alejandro Fernandez, J Balvin Y Julion Alvarez.