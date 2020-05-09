In order to celebrate his 35th birthday, Colombian singer J Balvin held a party that was attended by several people

In order to celebrate his 35th birthday, the Colombian singer J Balvin He held a party attended by several people, an act that was recriminated on social networks, as he was accused of not abiding by sanitary measures in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was through their stories on social networks that the interpreter of Rojo y Amarillo, corresponding to their most recent record production Colores, shared how their party was taking place, in which several people gathered who used colored mouth covers (allusive to the album of the interpreter).

Balvin used a plastic mask and showed his fans a huge inflatable, also colored, every time the party guests used sticks to hold their glasses, while the singer said “social distance”, Surrounded by signs saying“ Happy birthday José (for José Álvaro Osorio Balvin) ”.

The Birthday Party The Colombian was heavily criticized on social networks and comments such as: “Neighbors from Ecatepec, in Mexico, celebrate in the middle of a pandemic. Oh no, wait! They are wealthy people who believe that they can do anything because nothing will happen to them. J Balvin stupidly celebrating his birthday.

Still others reported that the “healthy distance” measures that the singer used to carry out his party were useless, since several people appeared without face masks, and when they toasted, the glasses of drinks collided, which were taken to the mouth.

“Very colorful, very thematic … whatever, but that J Balvin party is irresponsible. Do they send the police to him or does he not apply?

“He made a birthday party, he put a stick on the glasses, he mocks the social distancing, he breaks the quarantine and nothing happens because he is J Balvin …”, people shared in their publications, where they were blunt when stressing that the interpreter from My People and Safari, he has already been “canceled” (withdrawn support) on other occasions and people tend to forget him for being the media figure he is.

With information from Notimex